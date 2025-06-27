A 23-year-old woman and her 35-year-old lover have been arrested along with six others for killing the former’s 32-year-old husband weeks after their wedding in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana, police officials said on Thursday. Telangana woman, lover held for her husband’s murder

The deceased, Ganta Tejeswar, was a private land surveyor and a dance teacher from Rajaveedhinagar, Gadwal town. He left home on the morning of June 17 but did not return, following which his brother lodged a complaint with police on June 18.

Preliminary investigations, based on CCTV footage, revealed that Tejeshwar left in a car with people he knew. His body was later found near Panyam town in Kurnool district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on June 21.

Giving details of the case, district superintendent of police T Srinivasa Rao said the main accused in the case was Tirumala Rao, who worked as a manager in a housing finance company in Kurnool. He was in a relationship with a sweeper, Sujata, employed in his office whom he helped obtain housing loans and meet her financial needs. Later, he was in a relationship with her daughter Aishwarya (23) and promised to marry her.

Aishwarya got engaged to Tejeshwar in December 2024. “After this, it became difficult for Tirumala Rao and Aishwarya to continue their relationship. As a result, they both planned to kill Tejeshwar by hiring contract killers,” the SP said.

Tirumala Rao contacted Kummari Nagesh, a commission agent, and expressed his desire to “do something about Tejeshwar”.

Rao provided Tejeshwar’s phone number to Nagesh and asked him to befriend Tejeshwar under the pretext of purchasing land and “eventually eliminate him”. In return, Tirumala Rao assured to support Nagesh financially and promised to fastrack his loan-related files.

As part of the plan, Tirumala Rao also gave a GPS tracker to Nagesh and his associate, which they secretly attached to Tejeshwar’s bike to monitor his movements.

On May 18 this year, Aishwarya got married to Tejeshwar under pressure from her mother and other family members despite her reluctance, police said.

“In December 2024, Aishwarya got engaged to Tejeshwar from Gadwal, but she continued to be in a relationship with Tirumala Rao. On May 18, the marriage took place, but Aishwarya wanted to get rid of Tejeshwar, so that she could marry Tirumala Rao. So, with the help of her lover, she hatched the plan to eliminate Tejeshwar,” the SP said, adding that they were planning to flee to Ladakh after the murder.

Subsequently, on June 17, Nagesh and his two associates lured Tejeshwar to Kurnool on the pretext of conducting a land survey. On their return journey, between Erravalli and Gadwal, they murdered him inside the vehicle, bludgeoning his head, slitting his throat, and stabbing him in the stomach.

“Later, Tirumala Rao, who reached there, directed them to take an off-route highway into Kurnool and dispose of the body near the HNSS canal, which is a secluded place between Kurnool and Nandyal. Enroute, they changed their clothes and threw away Tejeshwar’s mobile phone and other belongings into a canal,” the SP said.

Investigation revealed that Tirumala Rao paid ₹1 lakh to the hired killers as an advance payment on the day of murder and later paid another ₹2 lakh on June 20, the police official said.