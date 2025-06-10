Two women killed by husbands in separate incidents

A 44-year-old man allegedly smashed his wife’s head with a hammer resulting in her death in Sirsa on Monday, said police. A 48-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her drunk husband at Khanpur village in Jhajjar on Sunday night, police said on Monday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Arti Devi, a resident of Mirpur colony in Sirsa.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7 am on Monday when the couple Makhan Singh and Arti Devi were having tea and suddenly an argument ensued between them.

“Singh, a mechanic, smashed his wife’s head with a hammer and she died on the spot. The accused man has been arrested and he confessed to killing his wife. On Sunday evening too, the couple quarrelled with each other over some domestic issue. The woman’s father alleged that the duo suspected each other of having extra marital affairs,” said Sirsa Sadar police station house officer Sukhdev Singh.

The SHO said that the accused had surrendered before the police after committing the crime and the victim’s body was sent to civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Woman stabbed to death in Jhajjar

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her drunk husband at Khanpur village in Jhajjar on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Bala Devi, who was running a dhaba at Jharli village in the district.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the woman Bala, a resident of Khanpur married to Vijay Kumar of Bhiwani’s Baliyali village in 1995 and the couple has two sons and a daughter, who is married.

“The woman on Sunday night called her younger son Sahil, who was visiting his sister’s house and told him that his father is fighting with her. The woman’s body was recovered from the house on Monday. It seems that the drunk Vijay stabbed her to death. We have recovered beer bottles from the house. A team from the forensic science laboratory collected evidence from the spot. The police have booked Vijay on murder charges and efforts are on to arrest him,” the spokesperson added.