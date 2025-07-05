Arrested terrorist, influenced by Zakir Naik, a 'big fish' in bomb-making: Andhra Police

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday said one of the two terror suspects recently arrested in Tamil Nadu is a “big fish” with advanced bomb-making skills. Radical fugitive preacher Zakir Naik.(File)

Abubacker Siddique, allegedly involved in the 2011 pipe-bomb planting attempt during BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister LK Advani's rath yatra in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and his accomplice Mohammed Ali were arrested earlier this month.

Kurnool Range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Koya Praveen told PTI that Abubacker Siddique, a lone wolf, provided his terror expertise to those who shared his radical ideology and was influenced by radical fugitive preacher Zakir Naik.

“This fellow (Siddique) whom we caught is too big a fish than what we had thought…This fellow is too big a fellow, who had travelled all across the length and breadth of this country. Who frequently travelled to the Gulf also, Abubacker Siddique,” Praveen told the news agency.

He added that Siddique is an expert in making IEDs and electronic devices, timer explosive devices.

“Zakir Naik school of thought. He is more of a lone wolf. Ideologically motivated and an expert in making IEDs and electronic devices, timer explosive devices,” said Praveen, according to PTI.

Earlier today, the police carried out another search at the duo’s locations but did not locate any explosives. They did, however, seize some documents and pen drives.

Earlier, police had recovered daggers, sickles, digital timers, clock switches, speed controllers, ball bearings, nuts and bolts, binoculars, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, and hacking software.

They also found maps of major Indian cities, coding manuals, ISIS-inspired literature, property documents, digital storage devices, cheque books, and financial records linked to suspicious transactions.

