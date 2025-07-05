Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Arrested terrorist, influenced by Zakir Naik, a 'big fish' in bomb-making: Andhra Police

Published on: Jul 05, 2025 08:51 PM IST

Abubacker Siddique, a lone wolf, provided his terror expertise to those who shared his radical ideology, the police said.

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday said one of the two terror suspects recently arrested in Tamil Nadu is a “big fish” with advanced bomb-making skills.

Radical fugitive preacher Zakir Naik.(File)
Radical fugitive preacher Zakir Naik.(File)

Abubacker Siddique, allegedly involved in the 2011 pipe-bomb planting attempt during BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister LK Advani's rath yatra in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and his accomplice Mohammed Ali were arrested earlier this month.

Kurnool Range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Koya Praveen told PTI that Abubacker Siddique, a lone wolf, provided his terror expertise to those who shared his radical ideology and was influenced by radical fugitive preacher Zakir Naik. 

Also Read | Chopper, drones and sniffer dogs deployed in J-K’s Kishtwar to smoke out Jaish operatives on day 3

“This fellow (Siddique) whom we caught is too big a fish than what we had thought…This fellow is too big a fellow, who had travelled all across the length and breadth of this country. Who frequently travelled to the Gulf also, Abubacker Siddique,” Praveen told the news agency.

He added that Siddique is an expert in making IEDs and electronic devices, timer explosive devices.

Also Read | Zakir Naik, controversial Islamic preacher, gets grand welcome in Pakistan 

“Zakir Naik school of thought. He is more of a lone wolf. Ideologically motivated and an expert in making IEDs and electronic devices, timer explosive devices,” said Praveen, according to PTI.

Earlier today, the police carried out another search at the duo’s locations but did not locate any explosives. They did, however, seize some documents and pen drives.

Earlier, police had recovered daggers, sickles, digital timers, clock switches, speed controllers, ball bearings, nuts and bolts, binoculars, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, and hacking software. 

They also found maps of major Indian cities, coding manuals, ISIS-inspired literature, property documents, digital storage devices, cheque books, and financial records linked to suspicious transactions.

-Inputs from PTI

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Arrested terrorist, influenced by Zakir Naik, a 'big fish' in bomb-making: Andhra Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On