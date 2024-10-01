Zakir Naik, controversial Islamic preacher, gets grand welcome in Pakistan | Video

Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher who is wanted for alleged money laundering charges by the Indian authorities, landed in Pakistan on Monday, where he received a grand welcome. Zakir Naik is visiting the neighbouring country for the first time since 1992, when he met religious scholar Dr Israr Ahmed in Lahore. Zakir Naik, controversial Islamic preacher, arrives in Pakistan(X)

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad International airport, Naik and his son, Fariq Naik, an Islamic scholar, were received by top government leaders, including the chairman of the Pakistan Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, and the additional secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, reported The Tribune.

He also posted a video on X flaunting the security provided to him by the Pakistani government. In the video, as he walked out of the flight, he was greeted with a bouquet of flowers.

Zakir Naik is visiting Pakistan for his lecture series in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. During his month-long visit, he is likely to meet with senior government officials and have public interactions across the country, reported local media.

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is a wanted fugitive in India for alleged money laundering charges and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He fled from India in 2016 and became a permanent resident of Malaysia.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attempted to issue an Interpol red notice for his arrest, however, it was refused due to insufficient evidence.

Earlier this year, Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was on a visit to India, said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to Naik, then the country will “not condone terrorism”.

Naik also runs a channel called ‘PeaceTV’, which is banned in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka due to its controversial nature. He has also been denied entry into Canada and United Kingdom.