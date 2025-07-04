Chopper, drones and sniffer dogs deployed in J-K’s Kishtwar to smoke out Jaish operatives on day 3

A massive search operation to track down terrorists hiding in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district entered its third day on Friday, with security forces deploying helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs and additional troops to strengthen the ongoing cordon, officials said. A security personnel stands guard near the site of the encounter, at Gujjarpati area in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir,(PTI)

The operation began after an encounter broke out on Wednesday evening between security personnel and terrorists in the dense Kanzal Mandu forest area of the Kuchal-Chatroo belt.

“The encounter began around 7:45 PM when police, assisted by the Army and CRPF, launched a cordon and search operation in Kuchal based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Security forces believe that two to three terrorists may still be hiding in the forest region, prompting an expansion of the search area deeper into Chatroo’s rugged terrain.

This was the second terror-related encounter in the Jammu region within a week. On June 26, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in Udhampur district’s Basantgarh area, while three others escaped into the surrounding forests.

Officials said that all possible surveillance and tracking resources are also being used to prevent the terrorists from slipping through the cordon.

Two top Jaish terrorists may be hiding

According to a PTI report, two top Jaish terrorists — Saifullah and Adil — may be hiding in the hills of Kishtwar and are believed to be part of the group involved in the ongoing encounter.

“The terrorists opened fire on noticing the search parties, leading to a gunfight which was continuing when last reports came in,” an official earlier said.

Security forces quickly sent more troops to the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the terrorists from escaping. “Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to maintain a tight cordon and neutralise the terrorists, who are affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit,” the official added.

