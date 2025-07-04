Security forces continue searches in Kishtwar to track down Jaish ultras

Security forces on Thursday continued to scan a dense forest in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district to trackdown a group of three to four Jaish ultras, said officials. Last Thursday, security forces had gunned down Jaish commander Haider, a Pakistani ultra in Karur Nullah (rivulet) in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. (File)

“Security forces comprising commandos of the 2 Para, troops of 11 Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group, CRPF and 5 sectorbAssam Rifles continued their searches in Kuchal, Gurinal and Naidgam area of Chatroo to trackdown the terrorists,” said a senior police officer.

However, there has been no fresh contact with them so far, he added.

On Wednesday, an encounter had erupted between security forces and armed terrorists in the area. “It’s a tri-junction with dense forests where drones can’t see through the canopy of forests. Last night, security forces had exchanged intermittent fire with the terrorists till 2 am (Thursday). They even shot search lights in the sky.”

The officer informed that one of the terrorists was believed to have been injured in the exchange of fire. “We also believe that Jaish terrorists Adil is among them,” said the officer.

On Wednesday, army’s White Knight Corps relayed the information on X. “Based on specific #intelligence a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, #Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the #terrorists and #operations are in progress,” it wrote.

Last Thursday, security forces had gunned down Jaish commander Haider, alias “Maulvi”, a Pakistani ultra in Karur Nullah (rivulet) in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

Three other errorists, who were with Jaish commander, had managed their escape. However, security forces continued with their search operations in the area.