Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar; Jaish terrorists believed to be trapped

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jul 02, 2025 09:00 PM IST

The operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. 

Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo )
Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo )

The gunfight occurred on the same day the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu.

According to initial reports, two to three terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit are believed to be trapped. The operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was flagged off on Wednesday by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marking the ceremonial launch of the annual pilgrimage. 

In preparation for the official commencement on July 3, security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), with pilgrims set to travel via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

(This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar; Jaish terrorists believed to be trapped
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On