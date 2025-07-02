Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar; Jaish terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo )

The gunfight occurred on the same day the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu.

According to initial reports, two to three terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit are believed to be trapped. The operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was flagged off on Wednesday by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marking the ceremonial launch of the annual pilgrimage.

In preparation for the official commencement on July 3, security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), with pilgrims set to travel via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

(This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.)