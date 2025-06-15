J&K: Security heightened for Amarnath Yatra after Pahalgam terror attack

With lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha performing the “Pratham Pujan” at the Shri Amarnath cave shrine on Wednesday, the stage is set for the annual 38-day pilgrimage to south Kashmir Himalayas, beginning July 3 and concluding on August 9. The Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. (HT File)

In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 tourist lives and left scores injured, security arrangements for this year’s pilgrimage will be the most stringent yet.

A senior home department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that nearly 3.6 lakh pilgrims have registered for the yatra so far.

“To ensure their safety, over 581 companies of paramilitary forces—including CRPF, SSB, ITBP, and BSF—will be deployed. This excludes the routine presence of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army. Each paramilitary company typically comprises 100-110 personnel,” he said.

“Security forces on the ground, including Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), will be equipped with automatic weapons, surveillance equipment, satellite phones, and bomb disposal squads. Jammers will also be installed to pre-empt potential terror threats. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be mandatory for pilgrims and service providers to enable real-time tracking of their movement,” he added.

The pilgrims will follow two routes: the traditional 48km track from Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave Jammu on July 2, escorted under tight security, the official informed.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during his May 30 visit to Poonch, had instructed security forces to maintain heightened alertness and vigilance throughout the yatra.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar has directed completion of all ongoing works at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas—the base camp in Jammu—by June 20. Pilgrims leave from this site every morning for both Pahalgam and Baltal. Kumar, along with inspector general of police Bhim Sen Tuti, reviewed yatra preparations at the site on Friday.

Fire drills, fire extinguishers, and CCTV installation—particularly around langar (community kitchen) areas—are being prioritised.

The health department has been directed to ensure availability of medicines, ambulances and medical staff at base camps and along the routes.

Meanwhile, Kathua district, the gateway to J&K, has established 36 lodgement centres and 6 RFID registration counters to manage the influx of pilgrims arriving by road.

NH-44 under watch

The CRPF commandos will escort convoys from Jammu to Srinagar. The 250km Jammu-Srinagar NH44 will be sensitised by road opening parties of the army before convoy movement. NH-44 and the Jammu-Srinagar rail track will be under 24x7 surveillance during the 38-day pilgrimage. All roads connected to the pilgrimage route and major highways will be temporarily shut during convoy movements to ensure security. A security audit and mapping of all relevant roads and highways has been recently completed.