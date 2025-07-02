First batch of Amarnath pilgrims flagged off amid high security

Amid chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole' and 'Har Har Mahadev', the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, flagged off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on Wednesday morning. Pilgrims from the first batch of the Amarnath Yatra.(Hindustan Times)

A total of 5,892 pilgrims in a convoy of 310 vehicles left the base camp amid tight security arrangements.

The CRPF's vehicles mounted with automatic weapons escorted the convoy.

A total of 3,403 pilgrims comprising 2,647 men, 467 women, eight children,16 transgenders, 200 sadhus and 65 sadhvis left in 144 vehicles for Pahalgam route.

Meanwhile, 2,489 pilgrims comprising 1,748 men, 576 women, 23 children, 135 sadhus and seven sadhvis left in 166 vehicles for Baltal routes, according to an official at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

Amid slight drizzle, the exuberant pilgrims blew conch shells and chanted religious hymns.

Before flagging off the first batch, LG Sinha performed a Puja at the base camp and prayed for the peaceful and hassle-free conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in a pooja before flagging off the Amarnath Yatra.(Hindustan Times)

Later, he flagged off the first batch. Wearing a traditional Dogra turban, Sinha wore a big smile on his face and also waved to the pilgrims.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagging off the first batch of Amarnath yatris.(Hindustan Times)

"Flagged off first batch of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025 from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe & comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and deeply soul-stirring experience. Prayed to Baba Amarnath for peace & blessings to all," Sinha posted on X.

He extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and blissful journey.

“This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery. Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and deep soul-stirring experience,” he said.

Sinha further said, the administration, people of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, and security forces have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims.

“Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. The enthusiasm of pilgrims is very hight. Undeterred by terror incidents, devotees of Bhole Baba are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith. I hope that this year's Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, public representatives, senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces, and the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, prominent citizens, and devotees were present in large numbers at the flag-off ceremony.

A sea of Lord Shiva's devotees had turned up at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp with men, women and Sadhus seen drenched in divinity.

"There is no fear among us. Bhole Ki Fauj, Karegi Mauj. Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 has failed to dampen our spirit," said Manoj Kumar, 37, a pilgrim from UP's Sitapur.

"PM Modi has given a strong reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Our security forces have been deployed for us. The enemies will not be able to cause any harm to us, he added.

Jubilant pilgrims during the flagging off of the Amarnath Yatra.(Hindustan Times)

Ram Prasad, 51, from Azamgarh, said, "this is first day of the Yatra and you can see the excitement among devotees of Bhole Baba. The numbers will spiral alarmingly in the days to come."

Another pilgrim, Ashish Kambli, 47, from Shirdi, a third-time visitor to the Amarnath cave shrine, said, "The arrangements are much better this time. We faced no problems, and the administration is extending all possible help to us."

Post Pahalgam attack, the BJP government at the Centre has deployed 581 companies of the paramilitary forces to ward off any terror threat to the pilgrimage, considered one of the most revered in Hinduism.

Amarnath Yatra has always remained a "high value" target for the Pakistani terror outfits.