Soldier killed in action during encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

A soldier was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists amid a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, the Indian Army said. Security personnel keeps vigil during a search operation in J&K's Kishtwar.(PTI File)

The exchange of fire occurred in the Shingpora area of Chhatru after security forces launched the operation following credible intelligence about terrorist presence in the region.

“During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our #Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress,” the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The Indian Army also said that additional troops have been deployed, and operations are ongoing to neutralise the terrorists.

The encounter began after Indian Army troops, along with personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a search operation in the area between Shari and Mandral Dhok, near Singhpora village in Chhatroo.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army announced the launch of “Op Trashi” in a post on X, saying: “Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice in Chhatru, Kishtwar, this morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralise the terrorists.”

The encounter broke out days after three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Nader Tral area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday morning.

According to a police official, security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Awantipora, South Kashmir, following specific intelligence inputs about terrorists’ presence in the area.

This encounter had broken out two days after three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in Shopian. The three terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in Shopian district. During ‘Operation Keller,’ the Indian Army also recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.