Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Shopian

ByMir Ehsan
May 13, 2025 11:28 AM IST

Encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces conduct a joint operation in Keller forests. Reports suggest 2-3 terrorists may be present.

An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday after security forces launched an operation in the forests of Keller.

Indian Army soldiers stand guard at an encounter site. (ANI file)
Indian Army soldiers stand guard at an encounter site. (ANI file)

People aware of the development said that the army and police launched a joint operation in the forests of Keller in Shopian which resulted in the exchange of fire.

There is a possibility of the presence of 2-3 terrorists in the forest, the above people said.

The armed forces have been engaging in combing operations in the forests of South Kashmir and Kistwar since the April 22 terror attacks in Pahalgam in which 26 people had died with several others injured.

Today's operation was launched early in the morning, however it's not clear whether the suspected terrorists who are holed up in the forests of Shopian are involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
