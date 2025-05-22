Terrorists trapped in Kashmir's Kishtwar as gunfight breaks out with security forces

An exchange of fire broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the J&K Police said on Wednesday. Local reports claimed that at least three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the encounters. Security personnel undertake a cordon and search operation after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists. (Photo for representational purpose only)(PTI)

The encounter comes days after India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.

6 terrorists killed in 3 days

Security forces turned the focus of their anti-terror operations to specific south Kashmir areas in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and eliminated six terrorists in the last three days last week.

VK Birdi, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, recently said that due to the intensified focus of various security agencies and the coordination between them, two successful operations were conducted and six terrorists killed in the last three days. He termed the elimination of the ultras "significant achievements".

The encounters took place in the Keller area of Shopian and Nadar area of Tral in Pulwama on May 13 and May 15, respectively.

Three terrorists each were killed in the two operations.

Major general Dhananjay Joshi, GOC Victor Force, elaborated on the anti-terror operations in the Keller and Tral areas and said that the challenge they faced was "rescuing" the civilian villagers.

"On May 12, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Keller. On the morning of May 13, on detection of some movement, our parties challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with fire. Our parties neutralised them. The second operation in Tral area was conducted in a border village. As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised," the major general said.