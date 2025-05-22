Operation Sindoor sends clear message against Pak-sponsored terrorism: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha declared that India’s Operation Sindoor has sent a “loud and clear message” to the world: India will strike deep to dismantle terror safe havens and will not tolerate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Raghav Chadha spoke about Operation Sindoor at the Leadership Conference (ALC) in South Korea.(PTI File)

Speaking to an audience of international leaders, diplomats, and policymakers at the event often dubbed the “Davos of the East,” Chadha emphasized India’s steadfast commitment to fighting terrorism with resolve and purpose.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike—it was a message,” Chadha asserted. “India does not seek conflict, but will never shy away from defending its people. Zero tolerance is India’s new doctrine.”

He underscored that while India continues to grieve for victims of terrorism, the nation has responded with “unprecedented resolve.” The operation, which targeted and dismantled terror infrastructure deep within hostile territory, marks a significant shift in India’s strategic approach, Chadha said.

Chadha called upon the international community to stand united against what he described as a “persistent and dangerous threat” posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. “We must come together to ensure that such infrastructure finds no shelter anywhere in the world,” he urged.

The MP also drew on India’s historical duality of peace and resistance, invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence alongside the valor of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose. “Our commitment to peace is strong, but so is our resolve to resist tyranny and violence,” he said.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 when the army and IAF hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists. And between the strikes on the terror sites and the calling of the ceasefire on May 10, the IAF struck multiple military targets in Pakistan.

The nine terror camps hit by the Indian forces with a mix of missiles and smart munitions included Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, Markaz Taiba near Muridke, Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

The IAF struck targets at 13 airbases and military installations in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi; the worst hit that Pakistan took after the 1971 war.