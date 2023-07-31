Nintendo only game Animal crossing player crafts stunning Barbie-inspired home

A creative Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has built their own version of the famous Barbie house in the game. Animal Crossing is a popular Nintendo exclusive series that lets players customize their islands and houses in various ways. The game is very relaxing and casual, and players can enjoy collecting items, fishing, and other fun activities. Players can also use their imagination to create anything they want in the game. The Barbie movie inspired AnimaL Crossing house(Reddit)

The Animal Crossing community is always coming up with new and amazing designs and creations, and sharing them with other fans online. Some players have decorated their houses with a specific theme, or recreated a memorable scene from The Office, showing how limitless their creativity is.

Maybe inspired by the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, Reddit user 19netta has shared their stunning Animal Crossing home design. The user’s house looks like a pink wonderland that resembles the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse.

The house has a bright pink and purple exterior that looks like it came from one of Barbie’s animated movies, and it even has two pink flamingos on the lawn. The house also has a luxurious inground pool in the front yard, and a private beach with many pink chairs ready for a pool party.

Fans of the Barbie movie and Animal Crossing were impressed by the user’s creativity and compared their work to that of a professional interior designer. Another user said that the house looked like the perfect place to have a girl’s night in. Among the compliments, another user suggested that the Animal Crossing creator should make Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House next. 19netta said that they were able to make the build thanks to the Happy Homes Paradise DLC (which adds many new home design items) and by using the “pop” filter of the game’s camera.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still very popular three years after its release. It is currently the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game, only behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game’s online community has played a big role in keeping the game alive by sharing its unique and original creations.