Assassin’s Creed Shadows set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on December…

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2. The upcoming release will bring nearly all of the game’s existing content to the new console, excluding the most recent Claws of Awaji expansion, which is scheduled for a 2026 update. Players will also be able to carry over progress through Ubisoft Connect, enabling seamless cross-progression across platforms. The Switch 2 edition will feature touchscreen menu interactions, including the world map, store, and hideout, offering a unique way to navigate the game. Assassin’sCreed Shadows will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Fall Roadmap Updates

Ubisoft has outlined a detailed fall roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which shows three key updates leading up to the Switch 2 launch. The first update, scheduled for October 28, will improve the parkour system. It will add an Advanced Parkour option, restore the directional catch ledge mechanic, and introduce a new Animus-themed activity called Corrupted Castles. The second update, planned for November 25, will deliver the third story drop and a surprise collaboration. Titled A Puzzlement, the quest is designed with a lighter tone compared to the main game. In this story, Naoe will gain a version of Yasuke’s war kick, while Yasuke will learn to sneak-stun enemies, adding new gameplay options for players. The Switch 2 release on December 2 will complete the fall roadmap.

Claws of Awaji

The Claws of Awaji expansion, which launched in September, added over 10 hours of new content to the base game. It included new weapons, abilities, gear, enemy factions, bosses, and storylines, along with a fresh region to explore. This expansion is planned for the Switch 2 version in 2026.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows first launched on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 20, 2025. Ubisoft has also recently released Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2, which performed well according to early reports.