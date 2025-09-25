Ghost of Yōtei arrives on PlayStation 5 next month: Release date, price and more

Ghost of Yōtei’s release date is coming close. Set to be out on PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025, this sequel to Ghost of Tsushima promises to offer gamers a revenge saga set in feudal Japan, Rolling Stone reported. Created by Sucker Punch, the open-world game takes viewers on a journey throughout the country. Ghost of Yōtei: When does the new chapter in the Ghost of Tsushima Saga arrive? All about the release date and price.(YouTube/PlayStation)

What is Ghost of Yotei about?

In Ghost of Yōtei, gamers will step into the shoes of Atsu, a lone mercenary seeking revenge against the Yōtei Six - masked outlaws who killed her family. To fulfil her revenge, Atsu takes on the role of the "Ghost,” per Screenrant.

The game takes place in the rugged terrain of Ezo during the 1600s. Atsu’s journey will take her through different biomes, from snow-dusted mountain tops to cloudy forests and peaceful hot springs.

The game’s open world allows for a non-linear experience. Players can choose which of the Yōtei Six they want to face off against first.

What’s new in Ghost of Yotei?

Ghost of Yōtei retains the action combat system of the last game, but adds new weapons and mechanics to keep it fresh.

Players can wield two katanas, the heavy-hitting ōdachi, and even a grappling hook to explore cliffs and downed trees, the Rolling Stone reported.

Ghost of Yotei: Release date

For players outside the US, the game will be available at midnight in their respective time zones. However, in the United States, the release is set for midnight on the East Coast, followed by other regions.

Ghost of Yotei: Price

A Screenrant report in April had stated that the standard edition would cost $69.99. A Digital Deluxe edition would be priced at $79.99, while the Collector’s edition costs a whopping $249.99.

With a release on the horizon, Ghost of Yōtei is shaping up to be an exciting entry for the PlayStation 5 that draws inspiration from the action, exploration, and storytelling of Ghost of Tsushima.

