Sony may soon bring Ghost of Yotei PS5 and DualSense controllers to India

Sony has a strong history of delighting fans with limited edition consoles and accessories, often themed around major game releases. This time, it looks set to repeat the same strategy with Sucker Punch Productions’ highly awaited Ghost of Yotei. The game, scheduled for release on October 2, has already created an atmosphere of excitement. In keeping with the anticipation, Sony has announced a collection of themed hardware, including PlayStation 5 consoles, DualSense controllers, and console covers inspired by the game. Ghost of Yotei limited edition PS5 accessories may reach India soon.

Fresh reports now indicate that these limited edition accessories might soon be available in India, giving local gamers a chance to own a piece of design inspired by the new title.

Ghost of Yotei accessories inspired by tradition

The DualSense controllers appear to be the most talked-about accessories in this collection. According to details, they will be available in two striking designs – black and gold. Both carry motifs inspired by Ghost of Yotei’s world and characters. The gold edition is particularly striking as it draws from the Japanese art form of kintsugi, which celebrates beauty in imperfection by repairing broken ceramics with gold.

The designs also feature references to Atsu, the protagonist of the game. From subtle engravings of Atsu’s Ghost mask to hand-drawn icons from her map, every element on the controller ties directly into the game’s visual storytelling. There is even a silhouette of Atsu herself etched into the design. To complete the package, both controller editions carry a unique maker’s seal engraved with PlayStation symbols, making them true collector’s pieces.

Possible pricing for India

Reports suggest that the Ghost of Yotei-themed DualSense controllers are likely to cost around Rs7,490 in India. This pricing seems consistent with Sony’s previous limited-edition controllers, such as the one released for Death Stranding 2. If confirmed, it places the controllers at a premium price point, but one that collectors and fans of the franchise may be willing to pay.

On the other hand, international reports confirm that Ghost of Yotei console bundles and themed PS5 covers will be available in markets like the US. These bundles, which include a Ghost of Yotei PS5 console and a matching DualSense controller, are priced at $599.99, which roughly translates to ₹55,000. While Indian availability of the console bundles has not yet been confirmed, fans will be hoping Sony extends the offering beyond accessories.

A treat for collectors and fans

For Indian players, the highlight is expected to be the controllers. The mix of functional features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers with artwork inspired by the game sets them apart from standard models. For collectors, these controllers are not just gaming tools but also memorabilia tied to one of the year’s biggest PlayStation releases.

Ghost of Yotei has already been described as a worthy successor to Ghost of Tsushima, one of PlayStation’s most acclaimed titles. The addition of themed hardware makes the experience richer for fans, blending technology and artistry in ways that appeal to gamers and collectors alike.

As the game’s launch date draws closer, the possibility of these controllers arriving in India only adds to the anticipation. If confirmed, it will place Indian gamers among the first to experience both the game and its exclusive hardware designs outside global markets.