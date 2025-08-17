Blackwater’s Erik Prince Muscles Back into the Mercenary Business, Touting Trump Allies

LIMA, Peru—Edwin Ajahuana, a mine owner from high in the Andes, spent 23 hours traveling by road to meet the mercenary he hoped could protect his workers and assets.

At the bougainvillea-adorned headquarters of a conservative think tank in Lima, he joined other business owners urging Erik Prince, the founder and controversial former leader of Blackwater, to bring law and order to the gold-laden mountains of the Puno region.

“The dead keep turning up on roads, in dumps, in garbage bins,” Ajahuana told Prince. “For us, the state almost doesn’t exist. We have been abandoned.”

The former Navy SEAL had his own pitch ready. Prince showed drone footage of his mercenaries in Haiti hunting and killing alleged gang members under a government contract he struck in March. For an asking price of at least $10 million a year—paid by the government or a coalition of private interests—Prince said he could do the same in Peru’s gold country, deploying a team to disable criminal networks extorting and killing miners.

Prince, who is back in the good graces of the White House, believes his mercenaries can pick up the slack for international security jobs the Trump administration would prefer not to pay for. He says he wants to turn a profit in countries desperate for U.S. assistance.

Prince’s host in Lima, former presidential candidate Hernando de Soto, told the group that Prince “has Trump’s ear,” giving Peru its best shot at getting on the White House radar for security help and grabbing the attention of U.S. investors wary of security troubles overseas.

”I’m not close to Trump. But I am close to his staff,” said Prince, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The two men swam together across the Hudson River between New Jersey and New York for a charity event. Hegseth, as a Fox News host in 2019, advocated clemency for the four Blackwater contractors sentenced to prison for the killing of 14 civilians in Iraq.

Blackwater, once America’s largest mercenary force, lost its standing in the U.S. after the disclosure of violent excesses during former President George W. Bush’s war on terror. Prince, 56, had made a fortune flying in the slipstream of Bush’s foreign policy, providing security assistance in spots around the globe, at times operating beyond the reach of law.

In 2006, a Blackwater fighter was whisked out of Baghdad without charge after drunkenly shooting and killing a bodyguard of the Iraqi vice president. Nearly a year later, the four contractors killed the Iraqis in Baghdad’s Nisour Square while escorting a U.S. Embassy convoy. At the end of Trump’s first term, the president pardoned the four convicts.

Prince, who sold Blackwater 2010, launched his new company, Vectus Global, as the global brand for a network of companies he established to do security work in Ecuador, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti. He sees his months-old enterprise as the vanguard of a burgeoning industry capitalizing on the president’s cuts to foreign aid.

While the White House declined to comment on Prince’s ties to the administration, the entrepreneur is trying to fill the vacuum created by Trump’s selectively hands-off America First policy in Latin America and Africa. Some countries have responded to Trump’s transactional policies by offering access to critical minerals or accepting deported migrants to win U.S. favor.

Blackwater at its peak had as many as 20,000 contractors. By comparison, Prince’s new firm employs dozens, but his sights are high. Vectus Global’s slogan is “We don’t just advise, we act.”

In February, Prince was asked at the Conservative Political Action Conference who could be the U.S. equivalent of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries. Prince said he would be.

“As American companies do start to go abroad for energy, minerals, infrastructure projects,” Prince said, he would be right there with them.

This account is based on interviews with Prince as well as U.S., Latin American, Haitian and European officials and business associates.

Under pressure

Vectus focused its initial marketing in Latin America, reflecting the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on border security, gangs and drug trafficking.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele agreed to house more than 250 migrants the Trump administration wanted to deport in his maximum security prison. The deal was worth $20,000 per prisoner and led in April to a high-profile Oval Office meeting with Trump. This month, the State Department’s human-rights report markedly softened its criticism of Bukele’s government.

Prince has also cultivated ties with Bukele, as well as another right-wing head of state, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa. Ecuadorean and Salvadoran officials didn’t return requests for comment.

In a video posted by the country’s defense ministry, Prince said the partnership with Ecuador would provide “the law enforcement and the military the tools and the tactics to effectively combat the narcogangs.”

Ecuador’s partnership with Prince is part of Noboa’s broader efforts to show he’s fighting organized crime, including by aligning more closely with the U.S. He has proposed offering the U.S. a naval base in his country.

Some in the country’s national security forces “view Prince’s involvement as an insult to the work they’ve been doing,” said Mario Pazmiño, the former head of Ecuador’s military intelligence.

“We understand that Mr. Prince has traveled to Ecuador as a private citizen,” the State Department said. “The U.S. government is not involved in private security counternarcotics operations in the country.”

To prospective clients, Prince pledges to restore law and order “when critical services or capabilities fail” by cracking down on rebels and organized crime.

Prince said his potential customers share one thing in common: They are places where U.S. influence has receded. “We are gap-fillers, providing law-enforcement solutions where the lack of government capacity has led to lawlessness,” he said.

Latin America and the Caribbean, where crime worries top voter concerns, are fertile ground for his services.

Among Prince’s most recent efforts, the Haiti deal is his most deadly. As part of a one-year security contract, he hired Salvadoran mercenaries to help local police target gangs with off-the-shelf drones loaded with explosives, using techniques developed in the Ukraine war.

The drones killed at least 233 gang members and three civilians in April and May, the United Nations reported this month. One woman was killed when two gang members took refuge in her home, and a drone chasing the two men exploded, the U.N. said.

Prince’s team is operating on behalf of the government, he said, and it is accountable only to Haiti.

“The drone operations stopped the bleeding,” Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said. Previously, gang leaders bragged about their crimes on social media, he said. Now, they are in hiding, “You don’t see them walking the streets,” the prime minister said.

Fils-Aimé said that the amount that Haiti will pay Prince under the contract is equal to about 1% of the $1 billion spent in recent years by the U.N. and previous governments for security. Prince also signed a 10-year deal to help stabilize Haiti’s revenue, paid by a percentage of the customs taxes generated from importing goods in the country.

Prince’s approach risks worsening instability, said Dan Foote, a U.S. diplomat who served as special envoy to Haiti in 2021. Private security intervention in Haiti will fail if it is run by foreigners who aren’t accountable to Haitian laws and people, he said.

Fils-Aimé said keeping innocent citizens safe is a government priority. “One civilian that passes away is one too many,” he said.

The Canadian government has expressed concern about “reports of extrajudicial executions” in Haiti, including in its use of drones. A group of Democratic senators have asked the State Department and Department of Homeland Security for details about Prince’s operations.

Prince says he isn’t worried about reprimands from Washington. A U.S. official said Prince’s drone operation was consistent with government goals, which include keeping the Haitian government from collapse.

Prince’s security contractors joined Haitian police on Aug .7 to repel a gang attack on the presidential palace. An official in the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince said he had never seen gunfire of such intensity even during the Iraqi insurgency Fallujah in 2004.

In Congo, President Felix Tsishekedi hired Prince in December to protect tax collectors responsible for as many as 40 mines, including for minerals critical to the U.S. automotive and electronics industry such as cobalt.

“In the Congo, they would just laugh if you come knock at the front door of the mine and say, ‘Hey, I’m here to audit your taxes,’” Prince said. He expects the budget to be $30 million, paid from a percentage of taxes collected from the mines. He said his armed contractors will be prepared to use force.

Prince’s contract includes a second job—to stem mineral trafficking and help authorities secure Congo’s borders. Amid rumors of a coup, Prince also is in talks with Congo about bringing Salvadoran mercenaries to secure Tsishekedi’s presidential palace in the capital of Kinshasa, according to people familiar with the matter. A government spokesman said Congo was working with Prince to combat mining tax fraud but couldn’t comment further.

Friends in high places

To keep Vectus aligned with the Trump administration, Prince maintains close ties with the president’s allies inside and outside the government. Since Trump’s election, Prince has visited the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the White House.

Prince said he keeps members of Trump’s national security and diplomatic teams informed about his projects in Africa and Latin America. These include National Security Council Africa director Brendan McNamara and Henry Wooster, the chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, as well as members of Congress, according to people familiar with the matter. His intention, Prince said, is to make sure his work doesn’t conflict with Trump administration policies. McNamara couldn’t be reached for comment.

So far, there hasn’t been daylight between Trump’s view and Prince’s. The Vector Global leader said he was the one to first suggest using prisons in El Salvador to detain migrants arrested by U.S. immigration authorities.

After a visit to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center last year, Prince pitched the Trump administration on designating parts of the prison as U.S. sovereign territory, allowing the detention of foreign-born criminals snared in the U.S. His idea was dismissed, but the Trump administration adopted a similar plan and deported hundreds of Venezuelans to the prison.

A White House official said Prince hasn’t met with White House senior staff to discuss this or other proposals.

Last year, Prince accompanied Steve Bannon to a prison facility where Bannon was sent for refusing to cooperate with a congressional inquiry on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. During Trump’s first administration, Prince pitched Bannon, then a White House strategist, about outsourcing the Afghanistan war to contractors. Bannon didn’t respond to requests for comment.

After Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt during his campaign, Steve Witkoff, now the president’s Middle-East envoy, sought Prince’s advice on improving Trump’s security, Prince said. Prince suggested posting special forces on Trump’s trips. A Witkoff spokesman didn’t respond to requests for comment.

When Hegseth’s nomination as defense secretary drew wide criticism over his personal misconduct and lack of leadership credentials, Prince voiced support. “I and my entire network of friends are ready to help him in any way possible because the republic needs to be defended,” he told a CPAC meeting at Mar-a-Lago that month.

Prince says his subsequent contacts with Hegseth have focused solely on streamlining dozens of external boards that advise the Defense Department on issues such as medical coverage, technologies and women in the military. The Pentagon declined to comment.

Prince’s high-level connections have limits. After three days in Lima, he still couldn’t land a meeting with President Dina Boluarte. Eager to keep busy, Prince flew to Haiti.

After landing in Port-au-Prince, Prince said he didn’t need Boluarte’s cooperation. “We could possibly start just working for private entities,” he said.

As Prince’s armored convoy drove along the bumpy roads of Haiti, his attention focused on the task at hand, launching his drones on local gangs terrorizing the island nation. “We’re going to put an end to that without apology,” he said.

