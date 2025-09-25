National Pancake Day 2025 deals: From Farmer Boys to Perkins, top offers and freebies

The US is celebrating National Pancake Day on Friday, September 26, this year. The day marks an occasion of joy for pancake lovers, who can fill their tummies to their heart's content with scrumptious pancakes. Pancakes, an easy-to-make meal for many, have been a staple food for thousands of years. In fact, Smithsonian Magazine has stated that scientists have found evidence of flat-cooked cakes as far back as 70,000 years ago. National Pancake Day 2025: Deals and offers to grab this pancake day(Unsplash)

The US celebrates two National Pancake Days, according to the National Today website. While one is marked on September 26, the other coincides with the end of Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. It marks the start of the Lenten season.

For all the pancake fans around the US, several brands and shops have come up with irresistible offers and deals to ensure that you celebrate the day to the fullest.

National Pancake Day 2025: Deals and Offers to Grab

Cracker Barrel: The brand is offering a $5 deal for as many pancakes as you can eat on Friday, September 26. However, for members of the Cracker Barrel Rewards loyalty program, the deal is also valid for Thursday, September 25.

Farmer Boys: If you are a member of this restaurant chain's VIF loyalty program, you can grab a Hot Cakes Platter or Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes Platter for just $7 on Thursday as well as Friday.

Perkins: The fans of Perkins can now grab free pancakes for an entire year. All you need to do is enter the competition before the end of this Friday. One needs to like the Perkins post on Facebook or Instagram, follow the account, and tag someone.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie: This restaurant chain with over 20 stores across the US is offering amazing flavours on the occasion. You can choose from Banana Strawberry Pancakes, Chocolate-Covered Oreo Cookie Pancakes, and Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes.

Corner Bakery Café: This Dallas-based café is letting guests enjoy any pancake for just $4.99.

When Did the National Pancake Day Celebration Start?

The National Pancake Day celebration on September 26 began in 2005. It was celebrated as Lumberjack Day, a day to eat pancakes and waffles with friends, according to the National Day Calendar website.

