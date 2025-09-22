The results for two flagship fellowships of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) –– Women in Science and Engineering (WISE-PhD) and WISE-Post Doctoral Fellowships (WISE-PDF), designed to enhance women’s participation in science and technology ––– have been stuck for up to 15 months, leaving hundreds of first generation aspiring scientists in limbo about their academic future. Women scientists struggle due to delay in fellowships, results

Even those who have secured these fellowships are struggling, with research grants delayed by up to 18 months. The delays have come at a time when women constitute only 18.6% of the total 362,000 personnel directly engaged in research and development (R&D) activities in India.

Under the WISE-PhD scheme, women aged 27 to 45 with postgraduate degrees in science can receive up to ₹35.69 lakh over five years to pursue doctoral research in basic and applied sciences. The WISE-PDF scheme supports women aged 27 to 60 with PhDs in STEM, offering up to ₹42.6 lakh over three years for laboratory-based research.

Both fellowships follow a two-stage selection process: initial screening of project proposals submitted by candidates, followed by evaluation by Subject Expert Committees (SECs). WISE-PDF applicants who clear the initial screening also face an interview.

In 2023-24, DST approved 100 projects under WISE-PhD which increased to 140 projects in 2024-25. DST recommended 108 projects under WISE-PDF in 2023-24 and 159 projects in 2024-25.

Results delay

All DST programmes under three umbrella schemes — science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation technology development and deployment — are merged under Vigyan Dhara scheme.

In an August 8 office memorandum, Jyoti Sharma of DST’s Policy Coordination and Programme Management (PCPM) division ordered a temporary suspension of funds for new projects under the Vigyan Dhara scheme, citing “limited availability of funds” and the need to prioritise ongoing commitments.

A female candidate from Calicut, Kerala, has been waiting for her WISE-PDF interview result for seven months. She applied in August 2024, was shortlisted in January 2025, and gave her interview and presentation to a DST panel in February 2025 and the long delays make it hard to plan research.

“In the fast-changing technological scenario, the work we proposed may no longer be novel by the time we start. Waiting for months between stages makes us lose touch with our proposal and wastes time preparing again,” she said while requesting anonymity.

She said that most women who apply for WISE-PhD are in their 30s with family commitments. “Without clarity on timelines, it’s difficult to plan a three-year research journey — where to stay, managing children or elderly parents,” she added.

The last calls for WISE-PhD and WISE-PDF were in December 2024 and February 2025, respectively, but results are still pending.

Funding Delays

The existing researchers under DST fellowships are also facing hardships due to funding delays.

A researcher at a central government university in Delhi applied for the WISE-PhD fellowship in her second year and was selected in January 2024, by which time she was in her third year. However, she only began receiving the fellowship in August 2024.

“In December 2024, I received my last monthly fellowship. Since then, I have been waiting for 2025 funding. The delay has severely hampered my research—I cannot buy equipment or continue my work properly,”she said. “The uncertainty is taking a serious toll on my mental and physical well-being.”

In August 2024, the Union cabinet approved the Vigyan Dhara scheme with a proposed outlay of ₹10,579.84 crore for 2021–22 to 2025–26, aligned with the Fifteenth Finance Commission. The scheme came into effect on January 16, 2025, but funding has been modest — ₹330.75 crore was allocated in 2024–25 and ₹1,425 crore in 2025–26, adding up to just ₹1,755.75 crore, or barely 17% of the proposed outlay.

Dr Anju Thomas from NIT Trichy blamed the Vigyan Dhara scheme for delays in her DST WISE-PDF fellowship funds. She joined her host institution on December 30, 2024, with ₹15.48 lakh sanctioned for her first year, but most of it was returned to DST due to the new scheme rollout. Only her fellowship salary and HRA of ₹2.42 lakh were retained. Since April 2025, she has not received any further funds.

“This fellowship is my only source of income. The delay has caused severe financial hardship and prevented me from procuring equipment or collecting data, resulting in lost research time,” she said. Thomas, currently on leave from her job as assistant professor at VIT Vellore to focus on her research, said lack of funds is delaying her postdoctoral research.

DST officials did not respond to HT’s queries seeking reasons behind delay in fund disbursement.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2025 stated that transition to new fund flow during the last three years “led to some difficulties in disbursement of fellowships.”

The Vigyan Dhara scheme introduced new fund flow systems, including the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) to channel funds and the Hybrid Treasury Single Account (Hybrid TSA) to route and monitor disbursements directly from the government treasury.

He said the government addressed these by releasing advanced fellowships, setting up helplines, and training stakeholders and added that DST released an advanced three-month fellowship (for January–March 2025) to the host institutions of ongoing research scholars.