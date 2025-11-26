From Holidate to Hustle: 8 feel-good movies to watch this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday all about being together, good food, and warm memories. After the big feast is over and everyone has unwound from cooking, eating, and watching sports, it’s the perfect time to gather on the couch and have a movie night. 8 feel-good movies to watch this Thanksgiving 2025(Paramount plus)

Whether you’re with family, friends, or even by yourself, the right movie can make the day even more special. Here are eight must-watch movies that capture the spirit of togetherness, gratitude, and holiday fun.

1. Always Be My Maybe

This sweet romantic comedy follows famous chef Sasha Tran as she goes home and reconnects with her childhood crush, Marcus. With plenty of heart, humor, and food scenes, this is a light and fun watch after a big Thanksgiving dinner. Keanu Reeves’ cameo is an added bonus.

2. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

A classic road-trip comedy about two strangers trying to get home for Thanksgiving. It’s funny, a bit messy, and feels very real. Perfect when you just want to relax after a heavy meal.

3. Fatherhood

Kevin Hart did justice to his character in this emotional movie about a single dad raising his daughter after a loss. Full of heart and humor, it’s all about family, love, and resilience, perfect themes for Thanksgiving.

4. Good Sam

This warm and uplifting movie follows a reporter investigating a mysterious person who leaves money outside strangers’ homes. It’s all about kindness, generosity, and the joy of giving, values that are Thanksgiving perfect.

3. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Simple, cute, and always comforting. Charlie Brown, trying to host a Thanksgiving dinner, feels like all of us. Great choice if you want something sweet and family safe.

6. Holidate

A fun, lighthearted romantic comedy about two singles who agree to be each other’s “holiday partners” to avoid awkward questions from relatives. Full of humor, chaos, and holiday cheer, it even has a Thanksgiving dinner scene.

7. Hustle

For a family that loves sports, Hustle is the way to go. Adam Sandler is a basketball scout looking for the next big thing. Sports, family, and heart.

8. The Blind Side

A heartfelt story about kindness and opening your home to someone in need. It fits well with the whole spirit of gratitude this day brings. Good for families who want something emotional but not too heavy.