Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

From Holidate to Hustle: 8 feel-good movies to watch this Thanksgiving

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 08:45 pm IST

Eight warm, fun and family-friendly movies to watch after your Thanksgiving feast, from rom-coms to heartfelt dramas that match the holiday mood.

Thanksgiving is a holiday all about being together, good food, and warm memories. After the big feast is over and everyone has unwound from cooking, eating, and watching sports, it’s the perfect time to gather on the couch and have a movie night.

8 feel-good movies to watch this Thanksgiving 2025(Paramount plus)
8 feel-good movies to watch this Thanksgiving 2025(Paramount plus)

Whether you’re with family, friends, or even by yourself, the right movie can make the day even more special. Here are eight must-watch movies that capture the spirit of togetherness, gratitude, and holiday fun.

1. Always Be My Maybe

This sweet romantic comedy follows famous chef Sasha Tran as she goes home and reconnects with her childhood crush, Marcus. With plenty of heart, humor, and food scenes, this is a light and fun watch after a big Thanksgiving dinner. Keanu Reeves’ cameo is an added bonus.

2. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

A classic road-trip comedy about two strangers trying to get home for Thanksgiving. It’s funny, a bit messy, and feels very real. Perfect when you just want to relax after a heavy meal.

3. Fatherhood

Kevin Hart did justice to his character in this emotional movie about a single dad raising his daughter after a loss. Full of heart and humor, it’s all about family, love, and resilience, perfect themes for Thanksgiving.

4. Good Sam

This warm and uplifting movie follows a reporter investigating a mysterious person who leaves money outside strangers’ homes. It’s all about kindness, generosity, and the joy of giving, values that are Thanksgiving perfect.

3. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Simple, cute, and always comforting. Charlie Brown, trying to host a Thanksgiving dinner, feels like all of us. Great choice if you want something sweet and family safe.

Also read: NFL Thanksgiving games 2025: Teams, venues, schedule, where to watch and more

6. Holidate

A fun, lighthearted romantic comedy about two singles who agree to be each other’s “holiday partners” to avoid awkward questions from relatives. Full of humor, chaos, and holiday cheer, it even has a Thanksgiving dinner scene.

7. Hustle

For a family that loves sports, Hustle is the way to go. Adam Sandler is a basketball scout looking for the next big thing. Sports, family, and heart.

8. The Blind Side

A heartfelt story about kindness and opening your home to someone in need. It fits well with the whole spirit of gratitude this day brings. Good for families who want something emotional but not too heavy.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / From Holidate to Hustle: 8 feel-good movies to watch this Thanksgiving
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On