NFL Thanksgiving games 2025: Teams, venues, schedule, where to watch and more

2025 NFL Thanksgiving matches(AP) Three NFL games will be held on Thanksgiving for the 20th consecutive season. The NFL Thanksgiving games are a mainstay of the holiday season, and the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will each play on Thanksgiving for the 60th consecutive year, as per USA Today.

NFL Thanksgiving games

Thanksgiving NFL has been a tradition since 1934. Since the start of the Super Bowl era, the Lions and Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving game every year, except 1975 and 1977.

Detroit will play a divisional game at home against the Green Bay Packers to start the Thanksgiving schedule. In the late afternoon, Dallas will face the Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens in a major AFC North game in prime time as the Thanksgiving NFL games come to an end.

NFL Thanksgiving games 2025

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions (1 PM ET):

The Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers, their NFC North rivals, at Ford Field. The Lions will play their second straight game at home after defeating the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 12.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys (4:30 PM ET):

The Chiefs will play the Cowboys in the late afternoon. After a dismal start, the Chiefs have been fighting to stay in the playoff race as of Week 13.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens (8:20 PM ET):

The NFL Thanksgiving games in 2025 will conclude with the Ravens vs the Bengals. On Thursday night, Cincinnati will travel to Baltimore for a matchup.

The Ravens are coming into this game with a lot of momentum after winning five straight games.

Where can I watch the NFL Thanksgiving games?

You can watch the Green Bay Packers vs the Detroit Lions on FOX at 1 PM ET on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Dallas Cowboys will air on CBS at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Meanwhile, you can catch the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Baltimore Ravens on NBC at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

FAQs:

When is Thanksgiving this year?

Thanksgiving is on November 27 this year.

Where can I watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game?

You can watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game on CBS at 4:30 PM ET.

When were the NFL Thanksgiving games first played?

The NFL Thanksgiving games were first played in 1934.