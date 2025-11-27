What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start? Route, live streaming details and more

The annual 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march through New York City on Thursday, November 27, 2025, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The live broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. Spider-Man balloon inflation during preparations for the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday (AP)

For people gearing to watch it live, the parade begins on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street & Central Park West, and makes its way south, eventually ending at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square (34th Street).

For those tuning in from home, the network will also air an encore telecast at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT. So you don’t have to worry if you miss the live start.

Balloon inflation drew a crowd the day before

On Wednesday, November 26, balloon inflation festivities begin around midday in the area of the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side. The public viewing area opened at 12:00 p.m., with the main inflation event running from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., giving families and visitors a chance to see the giant character balloons come to life for the parade.

Given the crowd it drew just for the balloon inflation, those visiting New York for the parade are advised to reach the parade route early. Many viewers begin lining up hours ahead of the 8:30 a.m. start to get good viewing spots. Bike or subway travel is recommended given street closures along Central Park West, Columbus Circle, and 6th Avenue.

99th Thanksgiving Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the 99th iteration of this iconic event in 2025.

The parade will walk with 34 giant balloons, 28 floats, 33 clown groups, and 11 marching bands, among other performance units, as per ABC7.

New balloon characters this year include favourites from pop culture like SpongeBob, Labubu, Spiderman and many more, making their debut.

The parade will obviously feature music and performances from various artists, complementing classics of floats, balloons and marching bands.