Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man reportedly set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday; fans call it ‘nostalgia overload’

Spider-Man fans around the world are buzzing with excitement after reports claimed that Tobey Maguire might just appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theatres in December 2026. The news was revealed by industry insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon, sparking a frenzy across social media. Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in Spider-Man

While the extent of Maguire’s role remains unclear — whether a cameo or a major appearance — this would mark another monumental crossover moment in the Marvel multiverse.

Tobey Maguire in Avengers? According to Daniel, Maguire’s Spider-Man could play a part in Avengers: Doomsday or possibly return in the follow-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars. With the storyline involving the collision of multiple universes, the door is wide open for characters from across Marvel’s cinematic past to join forces with the Avengers.

Given Tobey's enduring popularity as the original big-screen Spider-Man, his inclusion in these upcoming crossover films could deliver a massive nostalgic boost to the Marvel franchise. This report marks the first credible confirmation that the actor might indeed be returning to the MCU fold after his cameo alongside Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).