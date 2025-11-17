Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man reportedly set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday; fans call it ‘nostalgia overload’

Spider-Man fans around the world are buzzing with excitement after reports claimed that Tobey Maguire might just appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theatres in December 2026. The news was revealed by industry insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon, sparking a frenzy across social media.
While the extent of Maguire’s role remains unclear — whether a cameo or a major appearance — this would mark another monumental crossover moment in the Marvel multiverse.
Tobey Maguire in Avengers?
According to Daniel, Maguire’s Spider-Man could play a part in Avengers: Doomsday or possibly return in the follow-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars. With the storyline involving the collision of multiple universes, the door is wide open for characters from across Marvel’s cinematic past to join forces with the Avengers.
Given Tobey's enduring popularity as the original big-screen Spider-Man, his inclusion in these upcoming crossover films could deliver a massive nostalgic boost to the Marvel franchise. This report marks the first credible confirmation that the actor might indeed be returning to the MCU fold after his cameo alongside Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Fans go into meltdown mode
The idea of seeing Tobey share the screen with heroes from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, especially Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, has thrilled long-time fans. Naturally, the internet instantly lit up with fan reactions; many celebrated the possible return of the beloved Spider-Man from Sam Raimi’s era.
One user wrote, “This is the news we love to see.” Another said, “Make it just him.” Some couldn’t contain their excitement: “OMGOMGOMGOMGOMG will watch this in the cinema for sure!” Others took a more humorous tone, writing, “Idc… I’ll take more of Tobey any day. Give us Bully Maguire vs Doom, I’ll take it.” Another fan joked, “Marvel really said: ‘Get the nostalgia, we need the box office.’” However, not everyone was convinced, with one user commenting, “Nostalgia over substance. First RDJ and now Tobey — nostalgia baiting is crazy.”
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Avengers: Endgame, with a screenplay by Stephen McFeely. The star-studded cast reportedly includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Florence Pugh, among others.
Richtman also revealed that a teaser trailer is expected to be released alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash. If Maguire’s Spider-Man appears in the teaser, it could give the film a massive global boost.