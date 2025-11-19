What's new at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade? From Labubu to Lego and more floats

For nearly a century, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the most sought-after attractions. This year marks the 99th annual celebration, which will kick off the holiday season on Thursday, November 27. The parade features gigantic balloons and elaborate floats. Every year, skilled artisans of Macy's Parade Studio design a new float. Amid the growing anticipation, Eyewitness News had a sneak peek into the department store's production facility. A new Thanksgiving Day float featuring Pop Mart's Labubu, right, and Mokoko are displayed during a press preview of the new floats at Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP)

There will be seven brand-new floats at the Macy's parade this year. Brendan Kennedy, the company's Director of Creative Production, teased a Stranger Things float, saying, “So the Hawkins National Laboratory is coming to the parade route. We have an eight and a half foot tall demagorgan that's like being contained or not, I don't know, watch out!”

Full list of new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group

Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt

Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix

Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator by Serta

The Littlest Float from Goldfish

Kennedy further emphasised the buzz around floats inspired by pop culture, including Labubu and Lego. “We think of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as this sort of snapshot of pop culture right?” he said. “This is truly the yearbook of what's going on out there so we're always trying to plus-up the parade experience.”

“What a year for Labubu and Pop Mart. She along with Lacoco are two 16-foot inflatable furry balloons. That's a first ever in parade history and a modern marvel for us to be able to come down the parade route,” Kennedy added. Five new balloons will also be featured at the Macy's parade:

Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios

PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.

Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation

Mario by Nintendo

Derpy Tiger from Netflix's movie "K-Pop Demon Hunters"

Additionally, a Sussie from K-Pop Demon Hunters balloonicle will be driven through the parade.