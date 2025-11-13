Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 out: See release date and more

The trailer of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 platforms has been launched. The game will become available on these platforms on November 14, apart from being out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will allow players to choose from 180 characters. (YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America)

As per Nintendo Everything, the game will allow players to choose from 180 characters taken from Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT, and selected Dragon Ball movies. Each character has its own unique set of skills, powers, and transformation abilities.

The 3D visualization and the eye-catching visuals ensure that the players will have an immersive experience while playing this game.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features

This latest iteration in the Dragon Ball franchise has been developed by Spike Chunsoft studio, which is the same company that created the Budokai Tenkaichi series, Gadget Match informs.

The combat in the game is getting a lot of attention. Gamers have the option of going for single-player experiences or going up against others in the multiplayer format. Customisation options allow the players to leave their own imprint upon the characters they are engaging with.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero combat details

Players can engage in classic battles or unlock new encounters. This means that the loyal fans of the franchise and gaming connoisseurs both will have a satisfying experience. Gamers can become a Super Warrior using the immersive motion controls of the Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo Everything stated.

There is also the option to set up battles between players of your choice and then share those scenarios with other players. This game allows fans to create their own storylines. The cutscenes embedded in the game can be experienced from the perspective of eight characters, adding another layer of customisation.

FAQs

When was the trailer of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer for Switch and Switch 2 released?

The trailer was released on November 13.

When will the game be available on these two platforms?

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be released on November 14 on Switch and Switch 2.

How many characters are there to choose your player from in this game?

Players can choose from 180 characters.