Dragon Ball Daima, Akira Toriyama's final project, has a post-credits scene: ‘End of an era’

It’s already been a year since the great mangaka Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1, 2024, leaving behind his artistic legacy that continues to live on in the many Dragon Ball franchises we’ve grown up with. Dragon Ball DAIMA was the last-known project the legendary series creator Akira Toriyama worked on before he passed away in March 2024. (X )

However, it truly is the end of an era, as Feb 28 also closed the door on the last-known Dragon Ball project Toriyama worked on before his demise due to acute subdural hematoma. Dragon Ball DAIMA officially concluded its run on Friday, just in time for its legendary creator’s first death anniversary.

The Japanese broadcast particularly finished on Fuji TV at midnight, with the clock already turning the page to March 1, 2025. Executive producer Akio Iyoku set the record straight on Toriyama creating the “entire story” of Dragon Ball DAIMA. “He designed nearly all the characters -- from those in the tavern to the various monsters appearing throughout the Demon Realm,” he said, per CBR.com. “Even the mechanical designs, like the aircraft, are his work.”

Also read | Zenshu Episode 9: Release date, where to watch, what to expect and more

The future beyond Dragon Ball DAIMA

The brand-new Dragon Ball iteration started airing in October 2024. Although no future plans for the anime franchise have been revealed officially, there’s still hope for more.

Iyoku confirmed in a recent interview that the series is expected to continue for “decades to come” and that they’re having the difficult conversations that need to be had behind the scenes even in Akira Toriyama’s absence.

The Dragon Ball DAIMA finale didn’t go out with rumbles raging on in hardcore fashion. The last episode of the series has already left room for more possibilities to be explored, especially with the show going full-on MCU, dropping potential hints through a post-credits scene.

Dragon Ball DAIMA post-credits scene

The all-grown-up Goku and the Z-Fighters make a pit stop at the familiar Demon Realm retailer’s shop, hoping to buy more Revive Bugs for their collection before an expected return to Earth. But the Medi Bugs aren’t the only thing awaiting them there. Dusting off the dirt in the corner of the store, the team ends up laying its hand on “Evil Third Eyes.”

Also read | Park Hyung Sik vs Seo Kang Joon: Buried Hearts, Undercover High School's highest ratings yet; buzz rankings out

“If you place one in your forehead, it’ll give you tremendous strength. I had three of them, but they’re pretty suspicious and pricy, so I only managed to sell one long ago,” the owner tells them while offering one up at a discounted rate.

The explosive battle between Goku and Gomah ended with the former tapping into Super Saiyan 4 and tearing through the lethal threat with a powerhouse Kamehameha. Finally, Kuu tore out the Third Eye from Gomah, and Glorio destroyed it. The post-credits scene ultimately confirmed the origins of the Evil Third Eye, tying its history to the shopkeeper. Beware, two are still in stock!

Watch DAIMA's post-credits scene:

All 20 episodes of the beloved anime's latest series are streaming on Crunchyroll. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20, i.e. the finale, titled “Maximum,” will be out on Netflix on March 3, 2025.