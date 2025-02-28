Zenshu Episode 9: Release date, where to watch, what to expect and more

Last Sunday, Zenshu Episode 8 delved into Natsuko's many missed opportunities at first love in the real world. Gradually flipping through the various chapters of her young life, the anime heartwarmingly dealt with the issue of love in the most surprising ways. Zenshu Episode 9, titled "Hero," premieres this Sunday. (X / @zenshu_anime)

Time and again, Zenshu has surprised the viewers with its unique handling of character arcs and subplots. The same thing happened in the episode “First Love,” leading up to Luke's final confession to Natsuko, leaving the audience clutching their pearls.

Zenshu Episode 9 preview

Unio returns as the narrator for the upcoming episode's preview. Sharing how deep his bond with Luke runs, he tells the viewers that they've been together since they were born. Feeling jealous of his newfound feelings for Natsuko, the gutsy unicorn declares that he knows his best friend better than she does.

Also read | Robert Pattinson confirms anime inspiration for Mickey 17: ‘I like that in anime…’

Set to release this Sunday, Zenshu Episode 9 will be titled “Hero.” With the looming threat of Luke's possible early death still hanging in the air, the Nine Soldiers will face off against a new lethal Void on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Luke and Natsuko are expected to be still figuring out where they stand regarding their feelings for each other.

If anything, the last episode confirmed that Natsuko also has a heart. Despite paying no heed to all the opportunities of experiencing first love in the real world, she now has a chance to go through all those emotions in an anime world of her liking.

Watch the Zenshu Ep 9 preview:

Zenshu Episode 9 release date and time

ZENSHU episodes started premiering on Sunday, January 5, 2025, with new entries rolling out weekly. The anime's official X/Twitter page established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, March 2, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, March 2, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, March 2, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, March 2, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, March 2, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, March 2, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, March 3, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Season 1 episodes started airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will bring the Japanese release closer to the global audiences.

Also read | My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9: Exact release date, time and more

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director.

"Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

Zenshu voice cast

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI last year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose.

Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” plays as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou closes out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com