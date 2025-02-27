Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 27, 2025 11:12 PM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9.

The release date for My Happy Marriage season 2 has been dropped. In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori took their relationship to new heights, with Kiyoka finally opening up about his feelings for Miyo, marking a major turning point for their bond. Meanwhile, the storyline delved deeper into the sociopolitical dynamics, with the councilmen’s roles becoming more prominent. The upcoming episode promises to further explore these developments, setting the stage for even more emotional and political tension.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 9 release date revealed.(@NetflixJP_Anime/X)

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9 release date and time

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm (JST) in Japan. The latest episode will be available for global audiences on the same day, as it will be simulcast on Netflix. However, the release time may vary depending on your region. To ensure you don’t miss out, fans are encouraged to check the schedule below for the exact release time in their respective areas. This way, you can stay in the loop and enjoy the new episode as soon as it drops.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 20255:30 AM
Central Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 20257:30 AM
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 20258:30 AM
Brazil Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 202510:30 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, March 3, 20251:30 PM
Central European TimeMonday, March 3, 20252:30 PM
Indian Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 20257 PM
Philippines Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 20259:30 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeMonday, March 3, 202511 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. International fans can enjoy the new season on Netflix with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 9?

In My Happy Marriage season 2, episode 9, viewers can expect further developments involving Arata Usuba and his growing influence over Miyo, adding more complexity to the unfolding drama. Meanwhile, the protagonist, Miyo, will likely navigate the emotional weight of Kiyoka’s heartfelt declaration of love. At the same time, Kiyoka will continue to grapple with the sociopolitical challenges that are at the heart of the story

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
