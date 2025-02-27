Zendaya joins Shrek 5 cast alongside returning stars in new teaser: Watch

Universal Pictures has just dropped a new teaser clip on Thursday, Feb. 27, revealing that Zendaya will be joining the voice cast of Shrek 5. Fans can also look forward to the return of the franchise’s iconic voices, with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy reprising their roles in the next chapter of the beloved animated series. A new teaser reveals Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona's daughter, while fan favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy return. (@Shrek/X)

Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5

According to the clip shared by Universal Studios, Donkey hilariously asks the magic mirror who the fairest of them all is, leading to a fun moment where Shrek, Fiona, and Zendaya's character—who is revealed to be their daughter—watch the exchange.

Pinocchio also makes an appearance, chiming in with one of his signature nose-growing lies, adding to the playful atmosphere of the clip. Fans are already buzzing with excitement over the dynamic between these beloved characters and the fresh addition to the Shrek family, as reported by People.

The caption of the video reads, “Far, Far Away’s finest are coming.” Years ago, in 2017, the Euphoria actor wrote on X (then known as Twitter), "I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.” The official account of Shrek reposted Zendaya’s same old post and wrote, “This aged well.”

The Shrek franchise

The first Shrek film debuted in 2001, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was followed by Shrek 2 in 2004, Shrek the Third in 2007, and Shrek Forever After in 2010, each adding to the series' beloved legacy. Antonio Banderas' fan-favourite character, Puss in Boots, even got his own spinoffs, with Puss in Boots in 2011 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022. Now, fans can look forward to Shrek 5, set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026, marking the next chapter in this iconic animated saga.