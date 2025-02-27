Gene Hackman’s daughter suspects carbon monoxide poisoning in actor’s tragic death

The daughter of beloved actor Gene Hackman has revealed that she believes he and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities confirmed that the couple, along with their dog, were found dead at least a day after passing, sparking further investigation into the tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths. Gene Hackman's daughter suspects carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of her father's, his wife's, and their dog's deaths. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)

Hackman’s daughter suspects carbon monoxide poisoning

Hackman’s eldest daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that the family suspects that carbon monoxide poisoning could be the reason behind her father, his wife and their dog’s death. They suspect that the family died because of the toxic fumes inside their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Although it is unclear whether there were any gas leaks in their New Mexico home, Hackman and Arakawa had been living there since 2004, following his retirement from Hollywood.

Elizabeth shared that her father led a relatively quiet life in retirement, focusing on painting and enjoying outings with Arakawa. The couple had embraced a peaceful lifestyle, away from the spotlight. Their bodies were discovered by the authorities while conducting a regular welfare check. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared with the outlet that the bodies had been there for at least a day and had not ruled out anything as the cause of their death.

Cause of death is yet to be identified

There were no signs of visible trauma, however, Mendoza revealed that they could have been victims of a double homicide, suicide, accidental death, or natural causes. After Hackman and his wife’s body were bodies were found, authorities obtained a warrant to search the house, bringing in the fire department and gas company to ensure the safety of the scene. During their investigation, authorities also discovered two of the couple's dogs alive inside the home, adding to the mystery of the tragic incident, as reported by the New York Post.