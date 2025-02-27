What kind of dog did Gene Hackman have? A closer look at actor's bond with pets

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead, along with their beloved dog, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday. Actor Gene Hackman holds the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards 19 January 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

Confirming their deaths on Thursday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza's office said in a statement, per Mirror, “On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64 and a dog were found deceased.”

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.