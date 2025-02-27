Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What kind of dog did Gene Hackman have? A closer look at actor's bond with pets

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 27, 2025 07:10 PM IST

Gene Hackman was found dead at his Santa Fe home on Wednesday

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead, along with their beloved dog, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

Actor Gene Hackman holds the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards 19 January 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)
Actor Gene Hackman holds the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards 19 January 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

Confirming their deaths on Thursday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza's office said in a statement, per Mirror, “On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64 and a dog were found deceased.”

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On