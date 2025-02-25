DataRepublican, tech expert admired by Musk says ‘over $100 billion’ in taxpayer money is being stolen or wasted

A mystery data scientist whose work caught the attention of Elon Musk has estimated that more than $100 billion in taxpayer money is either being stolen or wasted. In an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, the expert who goes by the name “DataRepublican” on X revealed her findings about alleged government waste. Mystery data scientist admired by Elon Musk estimates over $100 billion in government waste(AFP)

Tech expert admired by Elon Musk estimates over $100 billion in taxpayer money being either stolen or wasted

During Monday's interview, the tech expert did not disclose her true identity over threats due to her ties with the SpaceX founder. She uses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to expose the monetary value of government waste, fraud, and abuse. Her findings are often reposted by Musk on the social media platform.

ALSO READ: Jon Stewart smashes mug with bare hand, audience shocked at sight of blood: ‘I'll be going to hospital’

When asked about how much taxpayer money is being wasted or stolen, the tech expert said, “Whew. If I had to guess, I would say it is over $100 billion. But what is more important is what they are doing with that money.”

Despite her ties with Musk, she does not communicate with him directly, per the outlet. However, she described her link with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a “working one.”

“I want to be clear. I don’t communicate directly with Elon. He found me and he supports my work,” DataRepublican explained. “But I have communicated with some people who are involved with DOGE. And I don’t want to say much more than that, but I have a working relationship,” she added.

Answering a question about how Musk found out about her, the expert said, “Honestly, I don’t know, you’d have to ask him.” “But I’m grateful,” she went on, adding that it has “been a whirlwind” since she the richest man in the world's engagement on her content.