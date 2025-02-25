Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jon Stewart smashes mug with bare hand, audience shocked at sight of blood: ‘I'll be going to hospital’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 25, 2025 10:47 PM IST

The Daily Show host suffered an injury during a fiery monologue about Elon Musk's DOGE on Monday's episode of his show

Jon Stewart accidentally cut his hand open during a fiery monologue on Monday's episode of The Daily Show. While speaking about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the 62-year-old smashed a coffee mug with his bare hand, resulting in injury. At first, he lowered his fist under the desk to continue the segment. But, when he briefly lifted his hand, the audience let out a loud gasp upon the sight of the blood.

Jon Stewart accidentally cut his hand during his fiery monologue on Monday's episode of The Daily Show(X)
Jon Stewart accidentally cut his hand during his fiery monologue on Monday's episode of The Daily Show(X)

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart cuts his hand open during fiery monologue about DOGE

The comedian broke the mug in anger at Elon Musk's department's approach to pharmaceutical subsidies amid widespread layoffs across federal agencies. “The companies we subsidise with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs,” Stewart said excitedly.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria admits she agreed to sign a prenup without knowing what it meant: ‘Very stupid of me’

“And ten is all of them, right?” the Comedy Central host went on, adding, “It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f**king drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies! It is f**king insane!”

In a spur of the moment, Stewart smashed a coffee mug next to him. Upon realising that he had cut himself, he joked, “I will be going to the hospital soon.” The television host quickly moved his hand away as the audience laughed it off.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry reveals her perimenopause symptoms were mistaken for ‘bad case of herpes’

Minutes later, he lifted his injured hand from under the desk to seemingly assess the damage, the audience gasped in shock as they saw blood oozing from his wound. However, he brushed it off, yelling, “It's fine!” drawing laughs and cheers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On