Jon Stewart smashes mug with bare hand, audience shocked at sight of blood: ‘I'll be going to hospital’

Jon Stewart accidentally cut his hand open during a fiery monologue on Monday's episode of The Daily Show. While speaking about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the 62-year-old smashed a coffee mug with his bare hand, resulting in injury. At first, he lowered his fist under the desk to continue the segment. But, when he briefly lifted his hand, the audience let out a loud gasp upon the sight of the blood. Jon Stewart accidentally cut his hand during his fiery monologue on Monday's episode of The Daily Show(X)

The comedian broke the mug in anger at Elon Musk's department's approach to pharmaceutical subsidies amid widespread layoffs across federal agencies. “The companies we subsidise with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs,” Stewart said excitedly.

“And ten is all of them, right?” the Comedy Central host went on, adding, “It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f**king drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies! It is f**king insane!”

In a spur of the moment, Stewart smashed a coffee mug next to him. Upon realising that he had cut himself, he joked, “I will be going to the hospital soon.” The television host quickly moved his hand away as the audience laughed it off.

Minutes later, he lifted his injured hand from under the desk to seemingly assess the damage, the audience gasped in shock as they saw blood oozing from his wound. However, he brushed it off, yelling, “It's fine!” drawing laughs and cheers.