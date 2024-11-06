Jon Stewart calls for hope as Harris trails in election: 'This is not the end'

The Daily Show episode aired with an emotional message from Jon Stewart as election results continued to unfold. On Tuesday night, Stewart shared a heartfelt message with the audience, offering a plea of hope and support for Kamala Harris, as the nation awaited the election’s outcome. Jon Stewart delivers an emotional message of hope and perseverance on *The Daily Show*, urging viewers to keep fighting for a better future as election results show Kamala Harris trailing in the race.(@jonstewart/X)

Jon Stewart’s emotional plea

On the show, Stewart said, “Here’s what we know — is that we really don’t know anything and that we’re going to come out of this election. We’re going to make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we’re not really going to know shit,” as reported by Variety.

He continued, “We’re going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization. … We’re all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.”

The comedian added, “And I just want to point out, just as a matter of perspective, that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results, that they will pronounce with certainty, will be wrong. And we have to remember that.”

This was followed by a series of clips which emphasised how a few predictions about America’s future can flip. For this, it referred to Barack Obama’s administration and the belief that his being elected as the president of the US would lead the country into its post-racial era. He quipped, “Yeah, that lasted a day!”

Stewart shows hope for Harris: ‘This is not the end’

Stewart then played a montage of reporters who discussed the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, where they predicted that Donald Trump would leave Washington, D.C., as a "pariah" and would "never be allowed to step foot in the Capitol again." After the clips, Stewart responded with a blunt and emotional "Ever," followed by a frustrating, “My point is this: F**k!”

However, he concluded with a message of hope for Harris and her supporters. Stewartimpassionately added, “But this isn’t the end! I promise you, this is not the end. And we have to regroup and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create a better society for our children, for this world, for this country that we know is possible. It’s possible.”

On Wednesday, November 6, Trump claimed victory over Harris as he won the popular vote in the race to the White House.