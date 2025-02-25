‘Solid’: Conman Sukesh praises Elon Musk, says X ‘lady love’s favourite' social media handle

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar addressed a letter to Space X CEO Elon Musk praising him and announcing his plans to invest $2 billion into social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar congratulated Elon Musk for his success with DOGE and offered to invest in X(PTI)

Chandrashekhar, who is currently under judicial custody in Mandoli jail of Delhi, congratulated Elon Musk on becoming the head of the US Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) and said, “This surely is gonna be a Revolution, you are the Man.”

He stated that he had heard that Musk was looking for investments into X (formerly Twitter) and decided that it would be his “privilege and pride" to offer to invest, $1 billion immediately and another $1billion the next year, into the company.

The conman said, “Elon, you are someone, who I really look up to, you are solid, Tankman, Bulletproof, what you have built is amazing, being a part of that build would be the most craziest and a greatest thing for me.”

He also added that X was his and his “Lady Love's" favourite social media platform, which is why this was a personal decision for him. He was referring to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who he often writes letters to from prison, and has claimed he is in a relationship with.

Sukesh Chandrashekar's company LS Holdings had already invested in Tesla stocks, according to the letter. He stated that he was willing to invest in X not due to the company's valuation but on the expectation of “remarkable returns” under Elon Musk's leadership.

Chandrashekhar also mentioned in the letter that people were “too judgemental” of him and stated that he would prove them wrong. Offering a disclaimer to Musk, he stated that though he was in judicial custody “for an alleged financial offence, which is lesser than my shopping Budget for a year,” it would not hinder his investment.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also claimed that all allegations against him were false, baseless and politically motivated. Chandrashekar is currently held in Mandoli jail in New Delhi for alleged connections to multiple fraud and money-laundering cases.

Earlier, he had also proposed a $1 billion investment plan to OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.