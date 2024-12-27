Menu Explore
Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a French vineyard for Christmas, internet finds his obsession 'scary'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 27, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls himself Santa Claus in a new letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, where he gifts her a French vineyard for Christmas.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned another 'love letter' to actor Jacqueline Fernandez from inside the Tihar Jail. This time, Sukesh has sent Jacqueline a Christmas gift too, in the form of a 107-year-old vineyard in southern France. The letter has since gone viral on social media. (Also read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar plans to invest $135M in Hollywood for 'lady love' Jacqueline Fernandez, thanks Trump for idea)

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written numerous letters from prison to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh's new letter to Jacqueline

The letter, written in hand by Sukesh, is dated December 25. A copy of it is being shared by fan clubs and Bollywood gossip forums. Addressing Jacqueline as 'baby girl', Sukesh wishes her a Merry Christmas and expresses regret that they are spending their 'favourite' festival apart. "Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love," he then adds.

Sukesh adds that he has purchased a French vineyard for the actor. "Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love 'France', which you never even dreamed of," he writes.

Later in the letter, the conman, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in an extortion and embezzlement case, said that he could not wait to explore the vineyard with Jacqueline. "I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand. The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together," he wrote. Like with all of Sukesh's previous letters, Jacqueline has not responded or acknowledged it.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas from Tihar jail.👀
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

The internet is puzzled over the series of letters, though. On Reddit, many called Sukesh 'delusional' for continuing to write to Jacqueline when she has called herself his 'victim' to the authorities. "This is scary," one person wrote.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh's connect

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2015. He has been lodged in jail ever since. During the investigation into his alleged crimes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jacqueline Fernandez's name came up. The conman claims he is dating the actor. Leaked pictures of the two together show they knew each other. However, Jacqueline claims that Sukesh duped her into believing he was a legitimate businessman and that he is now threatening her by using intimidating tactics.

