Sukesh Chandrashekhar plans to invest $135M in Hollywood for 'lady love' Jacqueline Fernandez, thanks Trump for idea

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in prison for allegedly extorting ₹200 crore from an industrialist, has written to the new US President-elect Donald Trump congratulating him on his victory. Interestingly, Sukesh, who claims to be in a relationship with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, has written that he plans to invest $135 million ( ₹1130 crore) in a Los Angeles studio in dedication to his 'lady love'. (Also read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar offers to invest in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions) Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written numerous letters from prison to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh congratulates Trump on US election victory

Addressing Trump as 'big bro', Sukesh congratulates the Republican President-elect on his victory over Kamala Harris in the US election. In the handwritten letter, a copy of which is with HT.com, Sukesh writes, "I remember during our last meet, decade ago, you had given me an advice, ‘Accept the World the way it is or see it the way you want it to be’, those words ring loud in my ears once again today, love you Bro for always motivating me and not judging me during our meets."

In the letter, he also mentions that his company, LS Holdings and LS Gaming LLC, will increase their investment in the US to $500 million ( ₹4200 crore) over the next two years.

A screengrab of Sukesh's letter to Donald Trump

Sukesh on $135-million gesture for Jacqueline

But the interesting aspect of the letter includes Sukesh's reference to Jacqueline, the actor he claims he has been dating. "I remember your other advise to me, “Treat your women always with dignity and make her always feel special”, on that note, LS Holdings is buying stakes of 135 million USD, in a large studio producing shows and movies in Los Angeles. I have finalized this buy, for my lady love Jacqueline just like the advice you gave me, to “make your women feel special”," reads Sukesh's letter.

Sukesh's Jacqueline connection

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2015. He has been lodged in Mandoli Jail ever since. During the investigation into his alleged crimes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jacqueline Fernandez's name came up. The conman claims he is dating the actor. Leaked pictures of the two together show they knew each other. However, Jacqueline claims that Sukesh duped her into believing he was a legitimate businessman and that he is now threatening her byusing intimidating tactics.