On Jacqueline Fernandez birthday, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts her yacht, to give away 100 iPhones to fans: Report

Sukesh's birthday letter

He promised that the yacht would be delivered this month, per the report. Calling Jacqueline his 'baby girl', Sukesh in his birthday letter said he wanted all of Jacqueline's desires to come true in the coming year, and added that their thoughts and souls remain intertwined despite their physical separation.

Per the report, Sukesh in his letter expressed how much he missed Jacqueline, promising to make amends for all the pain he had caused and was looking forward to celebrating August 11, 2025, together in a 'Romeo and Juliet' style.

Special gifts in Jacqueline's honour

Sukesh also pledged a donation of ₹15 crores for the welfare of landslide victims in Wayanad, Kerala, and promised to provide 300 homes for those affected by the disaster. Sukesh mentioned that he had assembled a team to work with the Kerala government to fulfill these pledges. He concluded his letter by announcing a giveaway of 100 iPhone 15 Pro devices to her fans as a token of gratitude for their support, with winners to be selected by his team on YouTube.

Money laundering case

In July, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Jacqueline for a fresh round of questioning in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about ₹200 crore.

The ED had alleged that Sukesh used these 'proceeds of crime' or illegal money to purchase gifts for the actor. Jacqueline has always said she was innocent and had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities.