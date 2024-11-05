Jacqueline Fernandez collaborates with YouTuber Mr. Beast for charity: See pics

Jacqueline Fernandez has collaborated with American YouTuber Mr. Beast to back his charitable trust Beast Philanthropy. Mr. Beast, also known as James Stephen Jimmy Donaldson has over 320 million subscribers on YouTube. He has helped in raising millions through his community service campaigns with the help of the online platform. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh named India’s ‘Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities’ of 2024) Jacqueliene Fernandez collaborated with YouTuber Mr. Beast for a philanthropic initiative in India.

Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with Mr. Beast

As part of its India initiative, Beast Philanthropy partnered with the Indian NGO Udayan Care aimed at vulnerable women and children. Jacqueliene visited Delhi in the NGO's efforts towards providing mentors to children. The actor even surprised Sheetal, a young designer from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The former Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006 was impressed by Sheetal's dress which the latter created by seeking inspiration from the legendary designer Alexander McQueen. While trying the unique attire, Jacqueliene stated that, “You made me feel really good. It makes one feel very powerful wearing this.”

Jacqueline praises community service efforts

The stunning dress created within a span of three months will be auctioned on the Beast Philanthropy website, with proceeds going to support Udayan Care’s mission. Jacqueline, while speaking about the new philanthropic colloboration said, “Meeting Sheetal was inspiring. However, it also made me realise that many young girls still face significant barriers. Organisations like Udayan Care are doing incredible work in empowering these girls. Investing in their future is our collective duty. Being part of this initiative with Mr. Beast was a beautiful experience, and it’s something I'll always cherish.”

Jacqueliene Fernandez praised the efforts of Indian NGO, Udayan Care towards community service.

Jacqueliene Fernandez highlighted on the need for empowering young girls.

Jacqueline Fernandez's acting career

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin (2009) opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The fantasy-drama also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal characters. She also featured in Hindi films such as Murder 2 (2011), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Brothers (2015), Housefull 3 (2016), Race 3 (2018) and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus (2022) in pivotal roles.