Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh named India’s ‘Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities’ of 2024

Past winners of the title, previously known as the Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity Award until 2020, include names such as Zeenat Aman, Jackie Shroff, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Sunil Chhetri, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Most beautiful vegetarians

In recognition of their actions for animals, Riteish, who is vegan, and Jacqueline are the latest stars to win the title. The news was announced on Monday via a statement.

Jacqueline is known for using her star power for the protection of all animals and has rallied her fans to support PETA India’s work in numerous ways, including the #FreeGajraj campaign following which an elephant who was kept in chains for more than 50 years was rescued.

She has also encouraged people to adopt dogs in need from shelters, eat vegan foods, starred in an ad campaign against the use of angora wool and asked people to avoid horse-drawn carriages.

Meanwhile, Riteish promotes vegan eating and even co-founded a vegan meat company with his wife Genelia.

“From acting to animal rights activism, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh have proven to be real superstars,” says PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera, adding, “PETA India is delighted to honour them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all”.

On the work front

Jacqueline will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back released in 2015.

Meanwhile, Riteish was most recently seen in web projects such as Pill, Kakuda and Visfot.