Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle on track, not shelved, confirms director Ahmed Khan

The third part of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle led by actor Akshay Kumar, recently came in news for the reports of it being shelved. However, putting the rumours to rest, the makers have issued a statement confirming that the comedy film is on track and will be soon heading to a marathon shoot schedule in the coming months. Ahmed Khan updates on Welcome To The Jungle

To clear any confusion, the makers dropped a picture of the ensemble cast from the sets of the film on social media. The film has already finished its Mumbai and Kashmir schedule in August and will soon commence its international marathon schedule in October.

Director Ahmed Khan also issued a statement confirming the film being progressing smoothly. He said, “There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October for which my technical team has already left for the first recce.” Reportedly, 70 percent of the shoot of the film has already been finished.

Welcome To The Jungle features an ensemble cast including actors Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and a total of 34 actors in the entirety. The film was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025, but we had earlier learnt that the film might be getting pushed ahead.