Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani raise excitement in leaked pic from Welcome To The Jungle

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Daler Mehndi, Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi offer a glimpse into the sets of Welcome To The Jungle in new leaked pic

Filming for Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated film Welcome To The Jungle is well underway, with the first shoot schedule wrapping up in May. The upcoming film is being produced on a grand scale, and exclusive images leaked from the set show the entire star cast, including Bollywood’s biggest names like Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, among others, gathered together. While the image doesn't reveal much about the plot, it does highlight the bond shared between the cast and the enormous effort involved in making such a large-scale film.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in leaked pic from Welcome To The Jungle
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty in leaked pic from Welcome To The Jungle

Many are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see top Bollywood stars sharing the screen, with expectations that the film's size and scope will ensure its success, following the footsteps of its predecessors.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the latest addition to the ‘Welcome’ franchise is undoubtedly one of Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited projects. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among others.

