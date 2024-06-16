EXCLUSIVE| Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle’s release to get pushed from December 20?

It appears that fans will have to wait longer for the next instalment of one of Bollywood's beloved franchises. HT City has learnt exclusively that Welcome To The Jungle (WTTJ), featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Paresh Rawal and others, will not meet its scheduled release date of December 20. Poster of the upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle.

A source close to the project reveals, "Welcome... has been mounted on a grand scale, with the first schedule wrapping up recently in May. It was a lengthy shoot in Aarey, Maharashtra, with the entire star cast present. However, this was just the first of several schedules planned. Additionally, significant VFX work will be required after principal photography concludes. Given these factors, a December 20 release seems unlikely." This delay also means it will no longer clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which is also eyeing a Christmas release this year.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

WTTJ marks Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise after he was absent from Welcome Back (2015). It also reunites him on- screen with Raveena Tandon after a gap of 20 years.