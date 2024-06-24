Akshay Kumar honours his parents with a tree plantation drive in Mumbai

Known for his love for the environment, actor Akshay Kumar combined that with a heartfelt tribute to his late parents, Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, as he led a tree plantation drive along the Western Expressway in Kherwadi (Bandra), Mumbai on Monday, June 24. Akshay Kumar leads a tree plantation drive in Mumbai in honour of his parents

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Tree Authority, and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, marked a pivotal step in restoring Mumbai's precious green cover, significantly impacted by Cyclone Taukte. The tree plantation ceremony commenced at 9:00 AM on Monday morning and saw Kumar planting 200 Bahawa trees alongside BMC Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Bhushan Gagrani.

Akshay Kumar at the tree plantation drive in Mumbai in honour of his parents

Expressing heartfelt emotions about the initiative, Akshay said, “Planting trees is a way to give back to our planet and doing it in honour of my parents makes it even more special. It's a tribute to their love and care, and a promise to nurture and protect the environment for future generations.”

The "Accept the Pit of Trees and Become Parents of Nature" campaign has over the years garnered immense support from prominent figures like Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Bappi Lahiri, Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgn, Sonu Nigam, Sangram Singh, Ranveer Shourie and his son Haroon Shourie, Rohit Shetty, Hema Malini, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ayesha Jhulka.

Amid the grave climate crisis, Akshay has emerged as the first major celebrity to take tangible action, leading a massive tree plantation drive in Mumbai. He urged citizens to contribute to environmental preservation, emphasising that even small actions can collectively make a significant impact in combating the climate crisis and securing a healthier, greener future for all. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sarfira next month, which is an official remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya.