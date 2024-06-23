Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note thanking Mumbai Police for nabbing thieves who ransacked his office: 'Within 48 hours…'

Actor Anupam Kher has penned a note thanking the Mumbai Police for arresting the thieves who stole from his office. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam also posted a picture of the thieves along with the police. He also shared screenshots of his and police's posts on social media platforms. (Also Read | Mumbai Police arrest two in Anupam Kher office robbery case) Anupam Kher shared a post on Instagram.

Anupam shares post, thanks Mumbai Police

Anupam's note read, “My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Mumbai Police for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara. The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing efficiency!! Jai Ho! (Folded hands, heart eyes and National Flag emojis)."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The photo showed the thieves standing with the cops in front of the police station. The caption read, "THANK YOU!! (Folded hands and heart eyes emojis) @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice."

What Mumbai Police said about the thieves

Earlier, the Mumbai Police shared a post on Instagram. The caption read, "Investigating the complaint of burglary in Azad Nagar, Amboli Pstn officials using technical investigation methods, traced the two suspects within 24 hours. The investigating team also recovered the stolen property, which included a movie reel, cash and an iron vault."

As per news agency PTI, Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan were taken into custody from the Jogeshwari area on Friday night for committing the crime. Police said the two were serial thieves and would travel to various places in the city by autorickshaws to steal.

About robbery at Anupam’s office

The two struck on Wednesday at Anupam’s office on Vira Desai Road in the Amboli area and took away negatives of a film produced by his company and ₹4.15 lakh. They also committed theft in Vile Parle that day, a police official said. A part of the property stolen was recovered from the duo.

Anupam had narrated the incident on X and Instagram. "Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and the whole safe from the Accounts Department (which probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box, stole. Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon. Because CCTV is seen sitting in auto with both the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police came!" his caption read.