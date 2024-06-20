Anupam Kher reports burglary at Mumbai office, film negative and cash stolen

Actor Anupam Kher reported burglary at his Mumbai office. He took to his X account on Thursday to share an update that theifs entered his Veera Desai home and stole a safe full of cash and negatives of a film his company had shot, but not released yet. (Also Read: Ratna Pathak Shah reveals why she and Naseer work with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite clashing ideologies) Anupam Kher reported burglary at his residence

What Anupam wrote

Anupam shared a video on X and wrote in Hindi in the caption, “Last night, at my Veera Desai Road office, Two thieves broke in and stole a safe from the accounts office (because they couldn't break open the safe). It had negatives of a film my company had shot. My office has filed an FIR and the police has assured us that the thieves would get caught very soon because the CCTV camera has captured them leaving with all the stuff in an autorickshaw. May god give them better sense. This is the video shot by my team before the police arrived." He also tagged the official X handle of Mumbai Police.

PTI reports that the police said that the thieves also took away ₹4.15 lakh stored in the safe. It came to light around 9.45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken, the police said. The First Information Report was registered at Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and probe was underway, the police official said.

Anupam's work

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, the actor will be next seen Tanvi The Great. Anupam announced the film on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has The Signature, Emergency, Vijay 69, and the Curse of Damyaan among a few other films in his kitty.