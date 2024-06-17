Ratna Pathak Shah reveals why she and Naseer work with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite clashing ideologies

What Ratna said

“We all grew up at a time when two people can be friends, but can also have different ideologies. You're right in your place, I'm right in mine. There's dialogue, discussion, and even disagreement, but that doesn't cause a rift in interpersonal relations. This is a more recent trend. This is neither our country's culture nor I've seen anything like this before. I've been born in a home where my father was from an RSS family and my mom was from a Communist family. There was constant debate and arguments at our home, still we all lived together happily. I know that disagreement with an opinion doesn't mean dislike of a person. This is a very new phenomenon, that if you don't agree with me then you should be cancelled. This isn't our culture, at least it's not my culture, nor of anyone I know,” Ratna said.

Ratna on intolerance in society today

“They're making us Indians fight with each other like kids do in the school playground. How bullies ill-treat weaker kids. Do we want to be like them? No. I won't become one, nor will I let my kids become them either. Whoever I have an influence on, I'll tell them, ‘We cannot become bullies.’ We have to become cultured human beings. That's our culture. Everyone makes so much noise about yoga these days. What does ‘yog’ mean? To culture yourself continuously and spend an entire lifetime making yourself a better human every day, in every way. That's what BK Iyengar (founding yoga proponent) said. That's what I've learnt from our country. These petty quarrels? That's not my culture,” added Ratna.

Ratna and Naseeruddin worked with Anupam Kher back in 1988 in Vijaya Mehta's Pestonjee. Naseeruddin and Anupam shared the screen space more recently in Neeraj Pandey's 2008 thriller A Wednesday! Paresh starred in Naseeruddin's 2006 directorial debut Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota. Meanwhile, Ratna acted opposite Paresh in Abhishek Jain's 2021 family comedy Hum Do Hamare Do. Ratna also played Anupam's wife in Prashant Nair's Netflix India show Trial By Fire last year.