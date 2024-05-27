Ratna Pathak Shah shares one thing she loves, hates and tolerates about her husband Naseeruddin Shah

What Ratna said

In the interview, Ratna said, “Oh boy! All in one? Love, hate, tolerate, all together? Or can it be separate? Love… his deep involvement with acting. I can love, hate and tolerate all three in that. Largely love, because it is a very special feature. Naseer really cannot be bothered with anything except the performance and working towards the performance. It's an attitude that I have not seen in others. Literally, I am making this statement after some thought. I have not seen this kind of focus in others, but it is hard also to live with.”

During the same conversation, Ratna also recalled how the film culture has changed in the industry since the 1970s. She said, “Much more professionalism, much less hierarchy. That's one thing that I am very happy with. There's less hierarchy visible on a set. Crew and cast are not two completely watertight compartments anymore. There's much crossover.”

More details

Ratna made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Mandi. She later featured in popular films such as Kapoor & Sons, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Khoobsurat, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack and Dhak Dhak. She is loved for her portrayal of Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004–2006).