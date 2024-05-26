Ratna Pathak Shah reveals being unemployed for a 'whole year now', says people getting work based on Instagram followers

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah has shared how people are getting work based on the number of their followers on Instagram. Speaking with Brut India, Ratna also said that since she is not on that social media platform, it could be the reason she isn't getting work. The actor revealed that she has been unemployed for over a year now. (Also Read | Ratna Pathak Shah recalls interfaith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah) Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in Dhak Dhak last year.

Ratna Pathak Shah has been unemployed for over 12 months

Ratna was asked if she thinks that nowadays, too much emphasis is put on an actor's looks rather than the "craft of it". She said, "Yes, the simple answer – yes. I don’t know how to blame actors for that because these are the things that are asked and are focused on. Depending on the number of followers on Instagram, people are getting work today. That is what I have heard."

Ratna says she's not on Instagram

She added, "Mujhe toh kisine nahi pooncha kyuki main Instagram pe hoon hi nahi. Toh shayad mujhe kaam nahi mila us wajah se (Nobody approached me for work because I am not on Instagram. So maybe that's the reason why I didn't get work). That's also possible. I have been completely unemployed for a whole year now. So these are the kind of things that do seem to matter a lot. What to do also? Where will one go to learn if an actor wants to learn acting? It's very tough."

About Ratna's career

Ratna rose to prominence when she appeared in the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar in the 1980s. She garnered widespread recognition for her portrayal of Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004–2006).

Ratna made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Mandi. She later featured in popular films such as Kapoor & Sons, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Khoobsurat, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack and Dhak Dhak.